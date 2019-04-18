Milpitas Grandmother Accused of Killing Grandson: Police

A Milpitas grandmother has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 3-year-old grandson, according to police.

Foos Abdi Hashi, 70, was arrested in San Jose Wednesday night, police said. Hashi, the boy's paternal grandmother, was later booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

Milpitas police on Monday received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive child at a residence located along the 700 block of Luz Del Sol Loop, according to police. First responders tried to save the boy, but he later died.

Authorities later ruled the boy's death a homicide, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Milpitas police at 408-586-2400. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 408-586-2500.