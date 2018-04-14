The Danville Police Department arrested a 49-year-old Milpitas man after a police pursuit Saturday afternoon ended with a single-vehicle crash.

The Danville Police Department arrested a 49-year-old Milpitas man after a police pursuit Saturday afternoon ended with a single-vehicle crash.

Around 3 p.m. officers located a vehicle that was listed as stolen out of Oakland. The vehicle was going westbound on Camino Tassajara at Woodside Drive, inside a suspect identified as Christopher Hurst of Milpitas.

He fled westbound at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle and crashed into trees in the median before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Hurst then fled on foot and was captured by police moments later. He suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

The suspect is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance.

As a result of the accident, Camino Tassajara will remain closed at Glasgow Circle until approximately 7:00 p.m.



