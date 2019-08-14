Missing: 73-year-old Santa Rosa Woman With Dementia

Koo Park was reported to have walked away from her residence in the 1300 block of Gordon Lane in Santa Rosa on Wednesday at 3 p.m. She has not returned, and it is not known where she may have gone.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

Koo Park was reported to have walked away from her residence in the 1300 block of Gordon Lane in Santa Rosa on Wednesday at 3 p.m. She has not returned, and it is not known where she may have gone.

Park is described as an Asian adult female, five feet five inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has black and grey hair, brown eyes and a birthmark under her left eye.

Park was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, floral pants and a floral scarf.

Police are asking that anyone with information about Park’s location immediately contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222.