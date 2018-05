Wilton, a missing guide dog who went missing but was later found. (May 3, 2018)

He was lost, but he has been found.

Wilton, a missing guide dog who was last seen on Wednesday in Castro Valley, has been located, Guide Dogs for the Blind announced Thursday.

The 5-year-old black Labrador retriever was last seen near Redwood Road and Proctor Elementary School, according to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Specific details regarding Wilton's recovery were not immediately available.