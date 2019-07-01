A 12-year-old Oakland girl has been missing since early Sunday morning, and her family believes she was brainwashed and taken by a predator through gaming.

Brianna Zamora was last seen by her brothers Saturday. Her parents were out of town.

Early Sunday morning, her father got an alert on his phone that the front door to his home opened in the wee hours of the morning. What he saw next put him in panic mode.

"My son went to her room looking for her and he said she’s not here," Emilio Zamora said, as his surveillance cameras pointing at the front door of his Oakland hills home confirmed his worst fear.

Gaming is Brianna’s pastime, something her father has been worried about for the past year when he found out she’s been gaming with strangers.

"My greatest fear," he confirmed. "There are a lot of predators out there looking for young people like her."

Zamora believes his daughter was lured away from the home by a stranger. She ran away four months ago but came back within four hours, he said.

Oakland police say a team of investigators are working with Bay Area law enforcement to find her. And because there is a possibility that she may have crossed state lines, the FBI is involved.

"She loves playing all the time with people from different states," Zamora said.

The family is encouraging people to share their page on Facebook, hoping she sees it.

Meantime, Emilio Zamora has a message for other parents.

"Monitor your kids, control what they’re doing," he said. "This way, you don’t have the problem I’m facing now."

Brianna is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes with white skulls on them, a dark sweater and a backpack.

Anyone with information should call Oakland police.