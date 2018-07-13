Missing Oregon Woman Found in Monterey County: Sheriff - NBC Bay Area
Missing Oregon Woman Found in Monterey Co.
Missing Oregon Woman Found in Monterey County: Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 45 minutes ago

    A Portland, Oregon woman who has been missing for a week was found late Friday in Monterey County, officials said.

    The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said Angela Hernandez, 23, is being transported to a hospital with an injured shoulder. Authorities said her vehicle was found over a cliff on Highway 1.

    Hernandez was traveling from Oregon to Southern California to visit family when her daily correspondence via phone calls and texts suddenly stopped, San Mateo County sheriff's officials said Monday.

    Last Thursday night, Hernandez told her family she was tired and would spend the night in a Safeway parking lot in Half Moon Bay before continuing her trip the following morning. Her family said they last heard from her on July 6.

