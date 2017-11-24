Missing Teens Car Found at Yosemite National Park

Yosemite park officials are searching for an 18-year-old man who was last seen in Santa Barbara but who's car was found at Glacier Point at Yosemite National Park.

Yosemite National Park officials are searching for a missing teen whose car was found parked at Glacier Point on Wednesday.

According to officials, 18-year-old Gerardo Cruz Hernandez was last seen in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning. Hernandez is described to have last been seen wearing white "Nike Air Force 1" sneakers. Officials say he is about 5 ft. 7 in. tall and has a tattoo on his right wrist.

If you were in the area of Glacier Point on Wednesday, Nov. 22 or have any information on his whereabouts, park officials ask that you contact at (209) 279-1992.