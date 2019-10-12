Missing Utah Woman Last Seen in Bay Area Found - NBC Bay Area
Missing Utah Woman Last Seen in Bay Area Found

By Mandela Linder

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Erin Valenti

    The search for a missing Utah woman last seen in the Bay Area has been called off Saturday after her family said she has been found.

    Erin Valenti's family and friends were in the Bay Area trying to unravel the mystery after she was last seen in Palo Alto. They believed, based on her phone activity, that Valenti may have been driving in San Jose.

    Tonight her family said in a written statement that they appreciate the effort and support then have been provided and they will release more information when they can. 

