The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing Sana Clara woman.

Ruby Ormond, 62, was last seen walking out of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center toward Bascom Ave around 2 p.m. Wednesday, wearing black pants and a purple and grey shirt.

She reportedly has early onset dementia.

Anyone who sees or located her is asked to contact Valley Medical Center at 408-885-5567 or the sheriff's department at 408-299-2311.