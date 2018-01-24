Dignitaries cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new student engagement center at Mission College in Santa Clara. (Jan. 24, 2018)

A South Bay college got a much needed facelift Wednesday that will make life much easier for its 7,000 students.

Mission College in Santa Clara had a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil its new Student Engagement Center, which replaces its old main building constructed back in 1979.

Congressman Ro Khanna and Mission College President Daniel Peck as well as many other local dignitaries helped open the doors to the state-of-the-art facility.

The SEC will house admissions, assessment center, financial aid, counseling, tutoring, international center as well classrooms, faculty and some administration offices.

Peck said the centralized facility will make the education process smoother and more efficient for students and staff.

He also pointed out the new structure was made possible by voters who overwhelmingly approved multimillion-dollar funding measures for the West Valley-Mission district.