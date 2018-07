For many, the next great frontier for man is Mars. Between NASA and Space X, we're closer than ever to making that a reality and the Bay Area is playing a big role in making that possible. Scott Budman reports.

For many, the next great frontier for man is Mars. Between NASA and SpaceX, we're closer than ever to making that a reality and the Bay Area is playing a big role in making that possible.

NASA Ames in Mountain View gave NBC Bay Area a sneak peek into some of the new technologies being developed for our future trips to the red planet. Scott Budman reports in the video above.