Molting Elephant Seal Draws Spectators at San Francisco Aquatic Park
Molting Elephant Seal Draws Spectators at San Francisco Aquatic Park

By Sam Brock and Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Sam Brock/NBC Bay Area

    Seals on the beach are a regular sighting in the Bay Area but one elephant seal in particular caught the eyes of San Francisco residents on Thursday.

    A six-month-old elephant seal was spotted molting on the shore at Aquatic Park in the city, and while Marine experts say it's normal for the creature to shed its skin during these months, it's unusual for them to do it around the area.

    It can take weeks for elephant seals to shed old skin and hair and they usually return to Año Nuevo to do so, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

    Young adult males like this little guy typically molt from May to June and adult seals molt from July to August.

    Park officials have taped off the area and warned people to not approach or disturb the animal.

