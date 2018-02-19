Monterey's Nick Cunningham didn't post the times he was hoping for in the men's two-man bobsled event at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, but he still made sure to soak in and enjoy the experience.

Cunningham and his bobsled partner Hakeem Abdul-Saboor dug themselves into a significant time hole during their first two runs in Pyeongchang, South Korea and were unable to rebound.

Heading into run No. 3 the following day, the bobsled duo didn't have much of a chance to post a time good enough to continue competing into the fourth and final run. Despite facing that discouraging reality, the pair made sure to put forth their best effort in their third run.

"Once the clock struck midnight, it's a new day," Cunningham said. "I can't change anything, so to go into today, I had to just clear my mind. We actually just at the start line, we're like, 'Let's just have some fun, man. We can't change anything. Let's try to get one more run, but if not, let's go out there and celebrate like we just won.'"

United States bobsledders have been racing in honor of former team member Steve Holcomb who died unexpectedly last year. Cunningham did his best to emulate the late leader on the course.

"When you have a bad race, you have to forget about it," Cunningham said. "Nobody taught me that more than Steve Holcomb. The bad races he had, he would just shake it off. I had no idea how he did it. So I tried to take a page out of his book and kind of just let it go."

Cunningham still has a shot to reach the podium in the four-man bobsled event later this week.

