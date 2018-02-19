Monterey Olympian Disappointed by Qualifying Runs in 2-Man Bobsled - NBC Bay Area
VIDEO: 
Daytime Olympics Coverage
OLY-BAY
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

Monterey Olympian Disappointed by Qualifying Runs in 2-Man Bobsled

By Garvin Thomas

Published at 6:06 AM PST on Feb 19, 2018

3 to Watch: Tahoe's Bowman Goes for Halfpipe Gold
3 to Watch: Tahoe's Bowman Goes for Halfpipe Gold
3 to Watch: Tahoe's Bowman Goes for Halfpipe Gold

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		119828
    2
    Germany    		106420
    3
    Canada    		65617
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Meet Bay Area Bobsledder Nick Cunningham

    NBC Bay Area's Garvin Thomas sits down with Los Gatos' Nick Cunningham, competing in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. (Published Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018)

    Monterey's Nick Cunningham didn't post the times he was hoping for in the men's two-man bobsled event at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, but he still made sure to soak in and enjoy the experience.

    Cunningham and his bobsled partner Hakeem Abdul-Saboor dug themselves into a significant time hole during their first two runs in Pyeongchang, South Korea and were unable to rebound.

    VIDEO: Cunningham Sled Finishes 21st in Two-Man Bobsled

    Heading into run No. 3 the following day, the bobsled duo didn't have much of a chance to post a time good enough to continue competing into the fourth and final run. Despite facing that discouraging reality, the pair made sure to put forth their best effort in their third run.

    "Once the clock struck midnight, it's a new day," Cunningham said. "I can't change anything, so to go into today, I had to just clear my mind. We actually just at the start line, we're like, 'Let's just have some fun, man. We can't change anything. Let's try to get one more run, but if not, let's go out there and celebrate like we just won.'"

    Get to Know Your NorCal Athletes Competing in PyeongchangGet to Know Your NorCal Athletes Competing in Pyeongchang

    United States bobsledders have been racing in honor of former team member Steve Holcomb who died unexpectedly last year. Cunningham did his best to emulate the late leader on the course.

    "When you have a bad race, you have to forget about it," Cunningham said. "Nobody taught me that more than Steve Holcomb. The bad races he had, he would just shake it off. I had no idea how he did it. So I tried to take a page out of his book and kind of just let it go."

    VIDEO: Team USA's Nick Cunningham Frustrated by Lack of Runs

    Cunningham still has a shot to reach the podium in the four-man bobsled event later this week.

    To watch Garvin Thomas' video, click here.

    Latest Winter Olympics Headlines:
    > Tahoe's Maddie Bowman Advances to Tuesday's Halfpipe Final
    > Tahoe's Jamie Anderson Advances to Finals in Big Air Event
    > Americans Eye Podium After Short Dance
    > Nagasu: 'I Didn’t Come Here to Play, I Came Here to Slay'
    > Rippon Changes Mind and Won't Accept NBC Job
    Viral Moments:
    > Jones, Lipinski and Weir Sashay to 'Crazy in Love'
    > The Art of the Crash: PyeongChang Edition
    > Mexican Skier Finishes Last, Embodies the Olympic Spirit
    > ‘Laundry Luge,’ ‘Backyard Bobsled’: Kids Star in #EverydayOlympics
    > Fashion Watch: Best and Worst Olympic Figure Skating Outfits
    Must-See Photos/Video:
    'Skater Things': Welcome to the Upside Down
    > Anna Gasser's Cab Double Cork 1080 Tops Big Air Qualifying
    > This Is What Karen Chen Does Before Every Performance
    In-Car Q&A: Nathan Chen Flies Through Questions
    > Shut Up and Dance: The Best Moves From PyeongChang
    NorCal Athletes:
    > Get to Know Your Northern California Athletes
    > Bowman on Sochi Gold and Role as Mentor to Tahoe Youth
    > Meet Fremont's Karen Chen, Ladies' Figure Skater
    > Meet Bay Area Bobsledder Nick Cunningham
    > Where's Garvin? Tracking Our Intrepid Reporter's Adventures


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices