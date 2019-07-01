8 More Bay Area DMV Offices Open an Hour Earlier

A sign is posted in front of a California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office on May 9, 2017 in Corte Madera, California.

Eight more California Department of Motor Vehicles offices in the Bay Area are now open one hour earlier four days during the week.

The new 7 a.m. opening time, which went into effect Monday, applies to the Corte Madera, Daly City, El Cerrito, Fremont, Petaluma, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara offices, according to the DMV. The Oakland Claremont and San Jose DLPC offices have been opening an hour early since last summer.

The 10 Bay Area DMV offices are open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, according to the DMV. On Wednesdays, they are open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Across the state of California, 69 DMV offices have switched to the early opening time four days a week.