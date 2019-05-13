'Impressive' Bay Area Rainfall, Sierra Snow in Forecast - NBC Bay Area
'Impressive' Bay Area Rainfall, Sierra Snow in Forecast

By Brendan Weber

Published 11 minutes ago

    Thought the rainy season was done and over with? Think again.

    An incoming storm system is slated to soak the Bay Area during the middle and end of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

    Most spots across the Bay Area are expected to pick up anywhere from one-half to 1 inch of rain between Tuesday night and Friday, the weather service said. 

    "Impressive rainfall amounts for mid May!" the weather service tweeted.

    Most of the rain is expected to fall Wednesday night into early Thursday.

    NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall said Monday that multiple inches of snow could fall across the Sierra Nevada over the course of the next seven days. By next Monday, Kingvale and Kirkwood could receive as much as 20 inches of fresh snowfall, according to one weather model.

