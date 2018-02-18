More Shelter Beds Available in Santa Clara County During Cold Spell This Week - NBC Bay Area
More Shelter Beds Available in Santa Clara County During Cold Spell This Week

By Bay City News

Published at 6:18 PM PST on Feb 18, 2018

    NEWSLETTERS

    The Bill Wilson Center is one of several community centers in Santa Clara County offering extra beds for the homeless during a cold spell this week. (Feb. 18, 2018)

    Up to 192 more homeless shelter beds will be available starting Sunday in Santa Clara County as temperatures in the Bay Area drop, county officials said.

    The beds will be available through Friday at the Bill Wilson Center, CityTeam Ministries, HomeFirst's Boccardo Reception Center, the Gilroy Armory, LifeMoves' Georgia Travis House, Montgomery Street Inn and Project WeHOPE.

    Hotlines are available to direct people to services. Call 211 for health and human services.

    The homeless helpline to ask for assistance or report a homeless person in need in the county, excluding San Jose, is (408) 793-0550.

    The HomeFirst Homeless Helpline is (408) 510-7600 or it can be reached at outreach@homefirstscc.org.

    The HomeFirst outreach team provides access to shelters, showers, laundry, meals, medical services, case management, employment training and more.

    Homeless people can receive text messages about services by texting HOMELESS and a message to 888777.

    For more information on shelter locations and warming centers in the county, visit http://bit.ly/SCCshelters.

