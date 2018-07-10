Morgan Hill Brush Fire Threatens Nearby Structures - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Fire Threatens Structures in Morgan Hill
logo_bay_2x
Morgan Hill Brush Fire Threatens Nearby Structures

By Diana San Juan

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Live Video from NBC Bay Area

    Fire crews are battling a brush fire in Morgan Hill that's threatening nearby structures, officials say. 

    The flames broke out near Live Oak and Hale avenues Tuesday afternoon and reportedly spread rapidly.

    Eleven engines are at the scene and about 50 firefighters are battling the flames that have spread to about 40 acres, Cal Fire officials said.

    "We're dealing with extremely hot temperatures and low humidity," said Pam Temmermand from Cal Fire.

    No injuries have been reported and there are no evacuations in place. 

    No additional information was immediately available.

