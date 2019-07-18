Morgan Hill Police Search for Brazen Beauty Store Bandits

A brazen crew of beauty store bandits hit a Morgan Hill cosmetics store Tuesday afternoon, swiping more than $4,000 worth of cosmetics and perfume, according to police. Kris Sanchez reports.

A brazen crew of beauty store bandits hit a Morgan Hill cosmetics store Tuesday afternoon, swiping more than $4,000 worth of cosmetics and perfume, according to police.

The group went into the Ulta Beauty store on Cochrane Road, loaded up on items and ran out to a waiting getaway car, marking the eighth unarmed robbery at the store in the past six months.

Morgan Hill police believe the same crew is behind all eight robberies. The suspects also look like the same people behind other robberies at other Ulta stores in the South Bay, on the Peninsula and in the East Bay.

During the robberies, the thieves stole between $3,000 and $5,000 worth in goods, getting in and out of the store in just minutes.

"It's very blatant they're coming in, and they know exactly what they're looking for," Sgt. Bill Norman with the Morgan Hill Police Department said. "They're grabbing as much as they can, either in their arms or in shopping bags, loading up, and running out,"

Police said they have identified two of the suspects and are working to identify the other three.

Police are meeting with Ulta management Thursday to see what they can do differently to put an end to the robberies.