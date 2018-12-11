Morgan Hill Police Search for Knife-Wielding Carjacking Suspect - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Oakland Files Lawsuit Against NFL, Raiders
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Morgan Hill Police Search for Knife-Wielding Carjacking Suspect

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Morgan Hill Police Search for Knife-Wielding Carjacking Suspect
    Morgan Hill Police Department
    Morgan Hill police are looking a carjacking suspect (pictured)

    Morgan Hill police are asking for the public's help in identifying a knife-wielding carjacking suspect.

    The carjacking occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Nov. 23 at 15855 Monterey Rd., police stated.

    The male suspect assaulted the victim and used a knife to make him get out of the vehicle, according to police. The victim suffered minor injuries and is said to be recovering.

    The suspect got away in the victim's Chevrolet pickup truck, which was recovered hours later in San Martin, police said.

    Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Del Moral at 669-253-4964 or email at Fernando.Delmoral@morganhill.ca.gov. People can also call the anonymous tip line at 408-947-7867.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices