Morgan Hill police are asking for the public's help in identifying a knife-wielding carjacking suspect.

The carjacking occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Nov. 23 at 15855 Monterey Rd., police stated.

The male suspect assaulted the victim and used a knife to make him get out of the vehicle, according to police. The victim suffered minor injuries and is said to be recovering.

The suspect got away in the victim's Chevrolet pickup truck, which was recovered hours later in San Martin, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Del Moral at 669-253-4964 or email at Fernando.Delmoral@morganhill.ca.gov. People can also call the anonymous tip line at 408-947-7867.