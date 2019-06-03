Morgan Hill School Hit by Possible Norovirus Outbreak

Students and teachers at a Morgan Hill elementary school were sent home Monday with what was suspected as Norovirus. Ian Cull reports. (Published Monday, June 3, 2019)

The nasty stomach bug might be spreading at Nordstrom Elementary School, mostly affecting the kids in the T-K classroom who are 5 years old. Eleven students and a few staff members were sent home sick.

When school officials realized it had a growing problem, it sent students home right away.

Norovirus spreads rapidly and causes vomiting and diarrhea.

The school custodial team was working late Monday to sanitize the T-K classroom as well as seven other rooms, including the front office.

Some parents picked up their kids from an after school program on campus. They will be watching their students closely tonight.

"Because usually the stomach bug hits you at 3 o'clock in the morning, when your daughter walks in and says, 'I think I'm gonna throw up.' So, yeah it's concerning," parent Anthony Thurston said.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department says stomach bug symptoms are common in schools and facilities this time of year.

Health officials advise students, teachers and staff to wash their hands with soap and water, which is better than using sanitizer. And if kids are sick, they should stay home for at least 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.