Mother Saves 2-Year-Old Son in SF Kidnapping

A mother was able to save her 2-year-old son from being kidnapped by a stranger Friday in San Francisco's Castro District, after struggling with the alleged suspect, police said.

The incident was reported around 12:25 p.m. at Market and Noe streets.

A 32-year-old mother was walking with her toddler son when the suspect allegedly came up from behind her, grabbed the child and ran off, according to police.

The mother then ran after the suspect and, after a struggle, was able to free the child from his grasp.

When the male suspect tried to run off, good Samaritans who witnessed the incident were able to hold him until officers arrived.

The child suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, although he and his family refused medical attention, police said.

Officers arrested the suspect, identified as Roscoe Holyoake, 34, from East Victoria Park, Australia, on suspicion of kidnapping.

Holyoake is being held on $500,000 bail, according to jail records. He reportedly works as a DJ, according to his social media profiles.