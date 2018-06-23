The woman dubbed "#PermitPatty" is seen in a viral video of her allegedly calling police on an 8-year-old black girl for selling water without a permit.

We had #BBQBecky and #JoggerJoe, and now there's #PermitPatty.

A viral video showed a white woman on the phone, calling the police on an 8-year-old black girl who was selling water bottles Friday afternoon near AT&T Park, according to the girl's mother Erin Austin.

"Yeah, illegally selling water without a permit," the woman said in Austin's video, which was initially posted on her Instagram story.

Austin later posted the video as a post on her Instagram with the caption: "an 8-year-old selling water in front of her apartment building where she’s lived her whole life is NOT a reason to call the Police." She also called the woman "#PermitPatty."

The viral exchanged occurred near an apartment building on Townsend and 2nd Street. Austin said the police never showed up after the phone call.

Make this bitch go viral like #bbqbecky she’s #permitpatty would you rather my daughter be out here getting into shit Fr cuz an 8 year old selling water in front of her apartment building where she’s lived her whole life is NOT a reason to call the Police 🤬🤬🤬 A post shared by So Wavy (@ladyesowavy) on Jun 23, 2018 at 4:05am PDT

San Francisco Police has not responded to NBC Bay Area's request for comment.

The #PermitPatty video sparked outage and continued conversations about policing and racism.

In a similar incident in Oakland, a woman dubbed "BBQ Becky" called police to report an African-American man who was using a charcoal grill in an area where they are not allowed.

"Oftentimes when African-American people are involved, it leads to an escalation of police force," said community organizer Carol Fiffe said about the Lake Merritt incident.

NBC Bay Area has scheduled an interview with Austin and this story will be updated.