Mother and 3-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Pit Bulls in Vallejo

A woman and her 3-year-old son were attacked by three pit bull terriers Friday in Vallejo.

Police responded to a call at the 500 block of Locust Drive where they found a woman hovering over her son trying to shield him from the dogs.

"As they approached the dogs, the dogs released the adult female and turned on the officer," said Vallejo police officer Steven Darden.

Police had to use pepper spray to chase the dogs away from the mother and child and animal control officers were able to lure the dogs away with food.

The female victim was caring for the three dogs but it is unclear if she is the owner. Neighbors were concerned and said they did not know the pit bulls were in the victims’ yard.

"I don't care for them, I think they are wild animals," said neighbor Woody Holmes. "If they’re out in public they should have muzzles on them."

The 3-year-old boy was taken to a trauma center in Oakland and the mother was taken to Walnut Creek where their conditions are unknown.

"If the officers hadn't gone in the way they did, I believe the victims would have been killed in the backyard by the dogs," Darden said.

The dogs are in quarantine and police continue investigating the incident.