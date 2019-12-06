A group of homeless moms who took over an empty house in Oakland say they're staying put despite an eviction notice posted on the door of the abandoned home. (Dec. 6, 2019)

According to the note, they have until Dec. 17 to evacuate. The mothers however, say they’re staying put and plan on celebrating the holidays in their new home.

“We’re not leaving,” said Domonique Walker from Moms 4 Housing. “We’re not leaving anywhere.”

Some might call this group of mother radical, but others say finding an empty house to move their family into is, “rational.”

A crowd of more than 50 people Friday cheered on the two working and homeless mothers who took over this vacant home on the 2900 block of Magnolia Street in November.

The property is owned by a real estate investment company out of Redondo Beach named Wedgewood. A spokesperson for the company says they’re willing to talk with the moms – but first, they must leave.

“That doesn’t give them the right to take someone’s property,” said Wedgewood spokesperson Sam Singer.

Singer said the matter is now in the hands of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, who are in charge of enforcing the eviction notice.

“We want to fill this whole block December 17,” said Walker. “We don’t know when they’re going to come, but we’re going to be here. And we’re not leaving without a fight.”

A couple who claims they tried to rent out the home in November said they realized they were victims of a rental scam when they saw our story about Moms 4 Housing on NBC BAY Area News.

The couple claims a different company was behind the scam that wiped them clean of $3,500.

They’ve reached out to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office who is now investigating.