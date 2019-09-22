Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing, Being Ejected Off Carquinez Bridge in Crockett: CHP - NBC Bay Area
Motorcyclist Dies After Crashing, Being Ejected Off Carquinez Bridge in Crockett: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    A motorcyclist died late Sunday after crashing into the rear of another vehicle and being ejected over the side of the Carquinez Bridge in Crockett, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    Fire crews and CHP officers responded at about 6:25 p.m. to reports of the crash on eastbound Interstate 80 at Pomona Street, the CHP said.

    Witnesses reported to authorities a black Harley Davidson rear-ended a Honda, and the motorcyclist was ejected off the bike, fell onto the train tracks under the bridge and then into the water, the CHP said.

    The CHP issued a Sig-alert at about 6:40 p.m., as the two right lanes of eastbound I-80 were closed at  the scene.

    No other injuries were reported.

    No further details were immediately available.

