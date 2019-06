Authorities investigate a deadly crash on Mission Boulevard in Fremont. (June 19, 2019)

A motorcyclist died following a collision in Fremont Wednesday morning, according to police.

The crash occurred on westbound Mission Boulevard just off of Interstate 680, police reported.

The motorcyclist is believed to be in his 20s and from San Jose, according to police.

Drivers trying to navigate through the area should expect delays, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.