Motorcyclist Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Highway 101 in Redwood City - NBC Bay Area
Motorcyclist Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash Along Highway 101 in Redwood City

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 19 minutes ago

    Crews work at the scene of a fatal crash along Highway 101 in Redwood City. (Jan. 29, 2018)

    A motorcyclist was killed after becoming entangled in a crash involving as many as six vehicles along northbound Highway 101 in Redwood City Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The crash, which happened just before 2 a.m. south of the Whipple Avenue exit, temporarily blocked some lanes of traffic, according to CHP spokesperson Art Montiel. All northbound lanes reopened around 5:20 a.m.

    Arriving emergency responders tried to save the motorcyclist, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montiel. The motorcyclist was identified as a Hayward man in his late 30s.

    It is not entirely clear how the crash unfolded, Montiel said.

    Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the CHP at 650-369-6261.

