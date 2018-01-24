Mountain Lion Cub Spotted on UC Berkeley Campus

DeAgostini/Getty Images File image of mountain lion.

A mountain lion cub was spotted on the UC Berkeley campus Tuesday, according to UC police.

A female UC employee encountered the cougar on a pathway between Bowles Lot and Foothill Lot at about 5 p.m. The cub immediately ran away in the direction of the Foothill Housing Unit, police said.

In the past couple of years, several mountain lion sightings have been reported in the hills above the Berkeley campus, and carcasses of animals suspected to have been attacked by mountain lions also were discovered, police said.

There are a number of steps people can take to reduce their chances of encountering a mountain lion:

Avoid hiking or jogging alone, especially between dusk and dawn, when lions normally do their hunting. Make plenty of noise while you hike so as to reduce the chances of surprising a lion.

Always keep children and pets in sight while hiking and within arm's reach in areas that can conceal a lion.

Hike with a good walking stick; this can be useful in warding off a lion.

To reduce the chances of an attack when encountering a Mountain Lion:

Do not approach a lion, especially if it is feeding or with its young. Most lions will avoid confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run; instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects. Pick up small children.

Fight back if attacked. Since a mountain lion usually tries to bite the head or neck, try to remain standing and face the attacking animal. People have successfully fought back with rocks, sticks, or bare hands.

If a mountain lion attacks a person, call 911.



