Mountain Lion Family Spotted Along Peninsula Hiking Trail - NBC Bay Area
Mountain Lion Family Spotted Along Peninsula Hiking Trail

By Stephen Ellison

Published 6 minutes ago

    Mid-Peninsula Open Space District
    A mountain lion is captured on camera along a Peninsula hiking trail.

    A mountain lion family has been spotted in Rancho San Antonio, officials with the Mid-Peninsula Regional Open Space District confirmed Monday.

    After recent encounters and reports, the district closed several trails in accordance with internal protocols, the district said.

    The district released video of one recent encounter showing at least three big cats on or near a trail in Rancho San Antonio.

    Anyone who sees mountain lions is advised not to approach them. Stand tall, face the animals, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms or throwing objects, the district said.

    Also, pick up small children and back away slowly. Do not remain in the area.

    Find out more about what to do in the event of a mountain lion encounter on the Mid-Pen website

