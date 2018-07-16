A mountain lion was tranquilized Monday afternoon after it was spotted in the backyard of a home in San Mateo, officials said.

The 80-pount mountain lion will be given a radio-tracking collar by the Santa Cruz County Puma Project. Authorities said the mountain lion will be relocated to a more remote area.

The puma was first spotted around 9:35 a.m. in the backyard of a home on the 500 block of Virginia Avenue.

Witnesses reported that the animal did not act in a predatory or aggressive manner, but officers asked people to keep children and pets indoors as a precaution.

Shortly after 11 a.m., officers confirmed they located the mountain lion on Alameda de las Pulgas between Crystal Springs Road and Georgetown Avenue, police said.

Fish and Wildlife crews also responded to the scene. Crews tranquilized the mountain lion around 2:30 p.m., authorities said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.



