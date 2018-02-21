NPS File image of a mountain lion provided by the National Park Service.

Point Reyes National Seashore visitors may have noticed warning signs advising to hike with caution.

These come after a mountain lion was spotted in the Muddy Hollow Trail near Limantour Beach Friday.

John Dell’Osso, the park’s spokesperson wrote in an email that since mountain lions are primarily nocturnal, their sightings are rare.

"We maybe get a sighting each year from park visitors but considering we have over 2.5 million visitors annually, that's a pretty low percentage of sightings," Dell’Osso wrote in an email, according to SF Gate.

Park visitors took to The West Marin Feed Facebook page to report additional sightings in recent weeks but Dell’Osso claims they were not reported to the National Park System and therefore was unable to confirm them.

Park visitors are advised to hike in groups and keep children close. If a mountain lion is spotted, stay calm and not approach it.