Mountain Lion Strolls Through San Mateo Neighborhood

Another mountain lion has been spotted in a San Mateo neighborhood, police said.

The latest sighting was reported around 2 a.m. Monday in the area of 37th Avenue and Alameda de las Pulgas. Home surveillance video shows what appears to be an adult mountain lion walking through the residential neighborhood.

Monday's incident follows several other mountain lion sightings in San Mateo this year.

On Aug. 14, a small mountain lion was spotted in the area of Fernwood Street.

On Aug. 7, a mountain lion was caught on camera prowling in a backyard on Hobart Avenue.

On July 16, an 80-poung mountain lion was tranquilized after being spotted in the backyard of a home on Virginia Avenue.

On April 19, a mountain lion was spotted near two schools in San Mateo.

Police have provided the following safety tips regarding mountain lions:

It is rare for a mountain lion to approach humans, however you can follow a few simple rules to help keep you and your family safe: