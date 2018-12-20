Mountain View Man Arrested on Child Porn Suspicion

A Mountain View man was arrested Thursday in connection to a child pornography investigation that involved more than 300 images and videos of young children being victimized by adults, according to police.

Marco Cordoba Alfaro, 31, was taken into custody Thursday morning at his place of work in San Jose, police said. A search of his home recovered additional child porn images.

The investigation was launched in August after Mountain View cybercrime detectives received a tip from the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children regarding multiple suspected child pornography images that had been shared on a Tumblr page, police said. The social media site allows users to share photos, videos and other content to a person’s page or blog.

Further investigation uncovered a related Dropbox account that contained more than 300 additional videos of children, some as young as 6 months old, being sexually victimized by adults, police said. Detectives connected the account to Alfaro.

The San Jose Police Department and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation and arrest, police said.

Alfaro was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

"This case is heartbreaking. It’s unconscionable that any child anywhere is victimized, and we will do all we can to ensure that justice is served," Lt. Mike Canfield said in a statement.