Mountain View Motorcycle Officer Injured in Crash: Police - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Mountain View Motorcycle Officer Injured in Crash: Police

By Stephen Ellison

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Secret 6 Ingredients to a Perfect Ski Vacation
    NBC Connecticut

    A Mountain View police motorcycle officer was injured in a crash Monday afternoon on Central Expressway, according to the department.

    The collision occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Central Expressway at Shoreline Boulevard, police said.

    The officer was taken to a local hospital, police said, but the extent of his injuries was not available.

    The crash shut down both lanes on eastbound Central Expressway for about 45 minutes, police said. The lanes were reopened about 4:45 p.m.

    The driver involved in the crash was cooperating fully, and drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor, police said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices