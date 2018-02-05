Mountain View Motorcycle Officer Injured in Crash: Police

NBC Connecticut

A Mountain View police motorcycle officer was injured in a crash Monday afternoon on Central Expressway, according to the department.

The collision occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Central Expressway at Shoreline Boulevard, police said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, police said, but the extent of his injuries was not available.

The crash shut down both lanes on eastbound Central Expressway for about 45 minutes, police said. The lanes were reopened about 4:45 p.m.

The driver involved in the crash was cooperating fully, and drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor, police said.