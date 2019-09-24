Mountain View Leaders Consider RV Restrictions

Mountain View is trying to figure out what to do with people living in their RVs on city streets. Kris Sanchez reports.

The city council on Tuesday will consider an RV ban in some places and sanctioned parking in others.

Homeowners argue that the RVs clog small residential streets and are hard to drive around. Those who call their RVs home say they don't have anywhere else to go.

According to the city, there are nearly 400 RVs in Mountain View that show signs of people living in them. City data indicates that the fire department and the public service department responded to more than 50 instances of RVs either leaking or dumping sewage on city streets over the past 2.5 years.

City leaders will mull banning RV-sized vehicles on city streets less than 40 feet wide and on streets featuring bike lanes.

The city could offer a city-run safe parking program, but it would be on privately-owned lots, likely in industrial areas.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for anybody who owns a surface lot anywhere in the city of Mountain View to be able to operate a safe parking program," Mountain View Communications Coordinator Shonda Ranson said.

At the last city hall meeting focused on RVs, there were seven hours of presentations and public comment.

Tuesday's meeting starts at 5 p.m.