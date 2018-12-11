Protesters in Mountain View want the City Council to turn down a developer’s plan to turn 20 apartments on Rock Street into 15 town homes, each expected to sell for more than $1 million.

The Mountain View City Council has approved a developer's plan to turn 20 apartments on Rock Street into 15 town homes, each expected to sell for more than $1 million, despite resident protests.

The proposal passed four to three under the condition that developers give residents until the end of 2019 to relocate.

Zayda Cervantes and her family were just one of many families worried about being forced out.

"We’re going to have to find a new place and if not, we don’t know what’s going to happen," Cervantes said. "I'm worried about a new school new jobs."

Dividend Homes originally sent residents a one-year eviction notice in May, offering $20,000 to $25,000 in relocation assistance for those who qualify.

"He also has apartments in Sunnyvale and Redwood City, we are committed to doing everything we can to help these people relocate," said Josh Vrotsos from Divided Homes.

However, with average rents in Mountain View around $3,000 a month, tenants said it doesn’t add up.

Resident Dora Flores said she needs to keep her family in a community she loves.

"My kids … it's the only community they know," Flores said. "I have everything nearby, schools, my work."

Mountain View Mayor Lenny Siegel said the controversial project illustrates the impact of the housing crisis.

"Even if the tenants find place to live we're reducing amount of affordable housing rent controlled housing we have," he said.

The decision was made around 12 a.m.