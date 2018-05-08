Tie the Knot From the Top of Mt. Diablo

Happy couples hoping to shout their love from the mountaintops can do just that from one of the Bay Area's highest peaks.

Happy couples hoping to shout their love from the mountaintops can do just that from one of the Bay Area's highest peaks.

Lovebirds will be able to exchange their wedding vows on May 25 from the top of Mt. Diablo in the East Bay, according to the Contra Costa County Clerk Recorder’s Office.

Those interested in enjoying the mountaintop wedding will have to act swiftly. Only 20 weddings will be carried out at the summit's observation deck between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the celebratory Friday, according to the clerk recorder's office. Wedding slots were still available as of Tuesday morning.

Couples intrigued by the opportunity are encouraged to visit the Contra Costa County Clerk Recorder’s Office website to learn more and book a reservation.











