High School Soccer Team in San Jose Forfeits Championship Playoff Game - NBC Bay Area
High School Soccer Team in San Jose Forfeits Championship Playoff Game

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 hours ago

    The boys varsity soccer team at San Jose's Mt. Pleasant High School forfeited a playoff championship game over the weekend due to an ineligible player participating in the match, according to the school's principal.

    In a message sent to the school community, Mt. Pleasant High School Principal Martha Guerrero stated that "this forfeiture was not caused by any wrongdoing by the soccer players." Guerrero added that "they are innocent."

    Guerrero stated that she learned on Monday that an ineligible player participated in the team's Central Coast Section Division II Championship game. As a result, the team forfeited the match and did not play in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation Northern California Regional Championships.

    "This incident has been extremely painful and heartbreaking for the players and their families and, at this time, they deserve all our support and love," Guerrero said in the statement.

