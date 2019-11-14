Much of California Listed as 'Abnormally Dry': Drought Monitor

California is slipping back into drought.

According to the United States Drought Monitor's weekly report, roughly 81% of the state is currently listed as "abnormally dry." A sliver of land in the southeastern portion of California — about 3.5% of the state — is experiencing "moderate drought" conditions.

Just last week, only about 18% of the state was listed as being "abnormally dry," according to the Drought Monitor. Three months ago, that number was at roughly 6%.

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall said Thursday a storm system could bring rain to parts of the Sierra Nevada and Southern California during the middle portion of next week, but it's not expected to bring rain to the Bay Area.