Much of California Listed as 'Abnormally Dry': Drought Monitor - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Much of California Listed as 'Abnormally Dry': Drought Monitor

By Brendan Weber

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Much of California Listed as 'Abnormally Dry'

    NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall provides an update on drought conditions in California.

    (Published 1 minute ago)

    California is slipping back into drought.

    According to the United States Drought Monitor's weekly report, roughly 81% of the state is currently listed as "abnormally dry." A sliver of land in the southeastern portion of California — about 3.5% of the state — is experiencing "moderate drought" conditions.

    Just last week, only about 18% of the state was listed as being "abnormally dry," according to the Drought Monitor. Three months ago, that number was at roughly 6%.

    NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall said Thursday a storm system could bring rain to parts of the Sierra Nevada and Southern California during the middle portion of next week, but it's not expected to bring rain to the Bay Area.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices