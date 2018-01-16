Muir Woods Reservation System Begins

There will be big changes if you plan to visit Muir Woods. A new reservation system begins Tuesday. Parking and shuttle reservations will be required. The parking fee is $8 and will go up every two years. The shuttle fee will be $3. Park officials say large crowds and traffic congestion prompted the move. Reservations can be made online. (Published Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018)

