Crews work at the scene of a crash in San Francisco. (March 20, 2018)

Five people were listed in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

The crash was reported in the area of Gough and Bush streets, fire officials said.

The patients have been transported to a local trauma center, according to fire officials.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Further information was not available.