A hit-and-run in San Jose left several vehicles damaged and at least one person injured.

A half-dozen parked cars in San Jose sustained damage, some of it extensive, when a truck apparently crashed into them Thursday night, according to witnesses. Witnesses say the driver took off on foot.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Moorpark Ave. One resident said the noise from the collision was so loud that he thought the vehicle had struck his apartment building. The truck ended up completely flipped over.

“The guy ended up getting out of the truck that flipped. I don’t know how, because it looks like a pretty bad accident,” the witness said.

That same witness said he saw at least one person being taken to the hospital, but the extent of the injuries was not known.