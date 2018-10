A few earthquakes struck Northern California early Wednesday morning, according to the USGS.

A magnitud 3.1 earthquake struck near Cobb at 1:48 a.m. and 2.7 magnitude quake struck near Black Oaks at 1:49 a.m.

A third quake, 2.5 magnitud, hit near The Geyser at 1:50 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

Track the latest Bay Area earthquakes using NBC Bay Area's interactive earthquake map.

Refresh the page for more information on this developing story.