Multiple People Injured in Head-On Crash in the North Bay

A wrong-way driver also suspected of driving under the influence crashed into two vehicles in the North Bay early Sunday, leaving one person with major injuries and others with minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The head-on collision occurred around 12:55 a.m. along Highway 101 in the Windsor area, according to the CHP.

Before the crash happened, officers were alerted about a possible wrong-way driver in a Ford Focus traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway near Arata Lane, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Ford Focus proceeded to crash into two other vehicles, identified only as a Volkswagen and a GMC, the CHP reported. The driver of the Volkswagen suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the GMC and two passengers suffered minor injuries.

The Ford Focus driver, who was identified as Omar Cisnero-Ramirez of Healdsburg, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital, according to the CHP.

Cisnero-Ramirez was arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury, the CHP reported.

The collision is under investigation.