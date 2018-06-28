Multiple vehicles were damaged and at least three people were reportedly injured following a hit-and-run crash just south of downtown San Jose early Thursday, according to police.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. in the area of Vine Street and Edwards Avenue, according to police.

The suspect driver struck another vehicle in the intersection, went off the roadway, struck at least two parked cars in a driveway and ended up on the front lawn of a property, according to police.

First responders had to cut apart the vehicle that was initially struck in order to free the victim, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Three people in the suspect vehicle took off from the scene on foot, police stated. One person from that vehicle has yet to be located. The other two people were found a short distance away. They were treated and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Further information was not available.