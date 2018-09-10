A Muni bus driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the bus they were driving crossed over a center divider and slammed into a building in San Francisco Monday morning, according to officials. Pete Suratos reports.

At Least 2 Hurt After Muni Bus Crashes in San Francisco

A Muni bus driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the bus they were driving crossed over a center divider and slammed into a building in San Francisco Monday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Lombard and Scott streets, according to police. A passenger on the bus suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

Fire officials initially reported that four people were injured in the crash. Police later stated that at least two people were hurt.

It is not clear at this time what led up to the crash. An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

A city inspector has been called to the scene to examine the structural damage to the building that was hit, according to fire officials.

Motorists should expect to come across traffic delays in the area as a result of the crash.

Further information was not available.

