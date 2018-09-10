At Least 2 Hurt After Muni Bus Crashes in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

At Least 2 Hurt After Muni Bus Crashes in San Francisco

The crash happened in the area of Lombard and Scott streets

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    At Least 2 Hurt After Muni Bus Crashes in San Francisco

    A Muni bus driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the bus they were driving crossed over a center divider and slammed into a building in San Francisco Monday morning, according to officials. Pete Suratos reports.

    (Published 6 minutes ago)

    A Muni bus driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the bus they were driving crossed over a center divider and slammed into a building in San Francisco Monday morning, according to officials.

    The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Lombard and Scott streets, according to police. A passenger on the bus suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

    Fire officials initially reported that four people were injured in the crash. Police later stated that at least two people were hurt.

    It is not clear at this time what led up to the crash. An investigation is ongoing, according to police. 

    A city inspector has been called to the scene to examine the structural damage to the building that was hit, according to fire officials.

    Motorists should expect to come across traffic delays in the area as a result of the crash.

    Further information was not available.

    Refresh the page for more information on this developing story.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices