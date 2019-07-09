Muni bus service will return to the Salesforce Transit Center this Saturday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Tuesday.
The new $2 billion transbay terminal, which has been closed since September after cracks were found in beams at the Fremont Street location, will be operational for Muni routes 5/5R, 7, 38/38R, the agency said.
Riders who travel to the temporary Transbay Terminal for the 25 Treasure Island route, AC Transit/WestCAT, Greyhound, Bolt or AMTRAK will need to cross between the bus plaza and Beale Street, the SFMTA said.