In Sept. 27, 2018, people stop to look at the closed Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco. Officials say the $2 billion transit terminal in San Francisco that shut down six weeks after opening last year is on track to be repaired by June, 2019, but there is no firm re-opening date.

Muni bus service will return to the Salesforce Transit Center this Saturday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Tuesday.

The new $2 billion transbay terminal, which has been closed since September after cracks were found in beams at the Fremont Street location, will be operational for Muni routes 5/5R, 7, 38/38R, the agency said.

Riders who travel to the temporary Transbay Terminal for the 25 Treasure Island route, AC Transit/WestCAT, Greyhound, Bolt or AMTRAK will need to cross between the bus plaza and Beale Street, the SFMTA said.