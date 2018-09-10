 Muni Bus Slams Into Building, Tree in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
Muni Bus Slams Into Building, Tree in San Francisco

By Brendan Weber

2 hours ago

A Muni bus crossed over a center divider and slammed into a building and a tree in San Francisco Monday morning, according to police.

The driver of the bus was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. A passenger with non-life threatening injuries was also taken to a hospital.

It is not clear at this time what led up to the crash, which occurred around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Lombard and Scott streets.

An investigation is ongoing.
