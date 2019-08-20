Murder Charges Filed in July 31 Antioch Shooting - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Murder Charges Filed in July 31 Antioch Shooting

By Bay City News

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    File image.

    An apparent ex-convict with violent crime offenses dating back to the late 1990s has been charged with murder in the shooting of Reuben Buckingham last month in Antioch.

    Buckingham, 33, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and emergency crews found him in the vicinity of Cavallo Road and East 18th Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.

    He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

    When Antioch police released information about the homicide they indicated that a suspect had been taken into custody for questioning, but declined to identify that person.

    Nearly three weeks later, Contra Costa County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Lawrence Murphy with one count of murder and special allegations involving the use of a gun. Murphy allegedly has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an inhabited dwelling or occupied car dating back to 1998.

    Murphy, a tall black man with long dreadlocks hanging down his back, was wearing a yellow jumpsuit Tuesday afternoon when he appeared in-custody at an arraignment in a Pittsburg courtroom.

    No plea was entered, however, as he has not yet been assigned an attorney. Murphy is scheduled to return to court Monday.

