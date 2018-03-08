Go-To Spring 2018 Bay Area Music and Art Events

With spring just around the corner, fun and exciting events in the Bay Area await. Here are five music and art events to attend!

Bottlerock Napa Valley

The popular NorCal music festival at Napa Valley Expo is back by popular demand and will take place during the weekend of May 25. The 2018 lineup is packed with stars, including Grammy-winners The Chainsmokers and Bruno Mars. Rap-veteran Snoop Dogg, who released a surprise album this past summer after years of staying out of the spotlight, will also be making an appearance, along with other like The Killers and E-40. Tickets are sold out on the event’s website, but there are still many available on StubHub.

The Oakland Pancakes & Booze Art Show

Held at the Oakland Metro on March 24, the Oakland Pancakes & Booze Art Show strives to give local visual artists a place to showcase their work, and features over sixty emerging artists, live body painting, live music, live art, plenty of drinks and a free pancake bar. The event is open to people 21 and older and tickets are available for $10 at the door.

Blurry Vision Music Fest

Abiding by Bay Area’s reputation of keeping great music available, a brand-new music festival called Blurry Vision will open on May 12 at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in Oakland. Created by Goldenvoice, the LA-based entertainment group and mind behind Coachella, the festival features an abundance of popular R&B and hip-hop artists, including Grammy-nominee SZA and rap collective BROCKHAMPTON. Tickets can be purchased here.

Moses Sumney at The New Parish

The eclectic artist who received critical praise for his debut album “Aromanticism” will be performing on April 10 at The New Parish, an ultra-spunky bar/club in Oakland. Though Sumney is new to the music scene, having just emerged this past summer, he immediately garnered attention with his hopelessly romantic lyrics and smooth voice. “Aromanticism” is particularly authentic for its category-bursting vibrancy, as it can be seen as both R&B and funk. The event is for people 18 and older and tickets can be purchased online for $25.

Comedy Shows at Bar Fluxus

Located in downtown San Francisco, Bar Fluxus is SF’s newest art bar and was recently named San Francisco’s “best new bar” and “best cocktail bar” by SF Weekly Magazine. The bar hosts comedy nights featuring multiple comedians and tons of art every Saturday beginning at 9 p.m. The venue is known for its vibrantly-painted walls and comedians on this showcase have been seen on Comedy Central, NBC, ABC, Viceland, MTV and many more. Seating is first come first served.



